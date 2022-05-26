AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,075.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,057.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

AZO stock traded up $64.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,028.96. 235,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,037.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,975.98. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $21,047,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 115.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

