Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 5,564,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,203. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,647 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

