Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

AVYA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 40,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Avaya has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

