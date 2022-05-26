Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,040 ($13.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

AVON stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($12.89) on Tuesday. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of GBX 860 ($10.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,174 ($39.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,176.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,167.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.84 million and a PE ratio of -15.33.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

