Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.52. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZYO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.