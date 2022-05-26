B. Riley Cuts Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $29.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE GES opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.91. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

