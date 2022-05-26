Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 509.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.