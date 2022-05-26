Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 11,989 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.
About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
