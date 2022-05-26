BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $584,170.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,750,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

