Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $59.80 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,568.26 or 0.99976722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

