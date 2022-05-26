Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,448,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $288.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

