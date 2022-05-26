Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.60) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.84) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.73) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,332.63 ($16.77).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL opened at GBX 826.40 ($10.40) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 804.80 ($10.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,697 ($21.35). The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 961.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,195.39.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.