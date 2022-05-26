Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.35) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.77).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,110.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,079.53. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,326.61). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.08), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,118.31).

About Unite Group (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.