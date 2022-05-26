Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.35) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.77).
Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,110.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,079.53. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
About Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Read More
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.