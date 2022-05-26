Barclays Reiterates “€4.50” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($6.70) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.67 ($7.10).

ETR AT1 opened at €4.43 ($4.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.61).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

