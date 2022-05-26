Barclays Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $77.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.09 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

