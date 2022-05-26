Barings Corporate Investors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Corporate Investors (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

