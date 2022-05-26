Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.02 ($0.14), with a volume of 51850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.37.

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

