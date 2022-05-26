Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $87.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $306,482,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $267,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

