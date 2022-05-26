Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BBWI traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,418,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,857. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

