Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 43.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.