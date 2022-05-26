Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Shares Up 1.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €72.40 ($77.02) and last traded at €72.20 ($76.81). 101,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.30 ($75.85).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.68 and a 200-day moving average of €72.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

