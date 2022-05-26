Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.57

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 21005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70. The firm has a market cap of C$45.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

