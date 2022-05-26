Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 18.7% on Insider Selling

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) fell 18.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 340,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 192,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Specifically, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,358,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,169,021.48.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$159.27 million and a P/E ratio of -26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

