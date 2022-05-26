Belt Market Capitalization Achieves $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,563.62 or 0.52360651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

