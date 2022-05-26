BENQI (QI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $17.24 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 183% against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.31 or 1.44963437 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 586.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00500844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

