Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 854,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,781. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.41.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
