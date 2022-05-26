Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 854,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,781. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

