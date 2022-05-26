Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,532 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,131,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

