BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 31553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGCP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,086,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.