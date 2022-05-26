BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,435.71 ($30.65).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,435.50 ($30.65) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,759.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,458.54. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($38.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company has a market cap of £123.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

