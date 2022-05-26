Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 10.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.04. 142,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,895,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bilibili by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bilibili by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.