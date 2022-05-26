Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 10.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.04. 142,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,895,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.
The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bilibili by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bilibili by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
