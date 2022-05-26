Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.02 Million

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.74 million. Bill.com reported sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $623.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $624.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $853.68 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $897.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

NYSE BILL traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.40.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

