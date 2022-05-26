Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.
Shares of BILL traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.20. 1,555,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.40.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.