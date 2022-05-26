BinaryX (BNX) Price Down 7.8% This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. BinaryX has a market cap of $222.40 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $109.94 or 0.00373317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004651 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00178230 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

