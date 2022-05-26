BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.93.

BMRN opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 538.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 906.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

