Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) rose 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.64.

About Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities; and InMotion Wrist.

