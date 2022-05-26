Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Tops $3.51 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $183.86 or 0.00629477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and $2.72 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00171087 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,073,588 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

