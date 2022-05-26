Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Director Sells $36,810.00 in Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

