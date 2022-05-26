Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE BMAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,338. Black Mountain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMAC. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

