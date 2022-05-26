BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $186,027.84 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51.

Shares of BL stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

