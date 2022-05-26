BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on June 23rd

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $45.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

NYSE BLK opened at $626.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $680.98 and its 200-day moving average is $788.53. BlackRock has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

