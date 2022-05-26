Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,506 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $450.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,054. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

