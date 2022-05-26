Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 25,523 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 370,278 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$64.77 on Thursday. 11,471,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

