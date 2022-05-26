Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 277 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.78. 8,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,510. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.99 and its 200 day moving average is $274.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

