Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 309.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,787. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average is $161.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.