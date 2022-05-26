Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

PAYX stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.84. 956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

