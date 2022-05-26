Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.