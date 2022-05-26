Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 219.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,064,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,187,000 after purchasing an additional 731,384 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.