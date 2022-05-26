Blair William & Co. IL Has $31.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. 23,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

