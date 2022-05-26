Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.05.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,502 shares of company stock worth $24,950,261. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

