Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 27,573 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.